In Pics: Hrithik Roshan, Shah Rukh Khan Attend 'Fighter' Screening

'Fighter' stars Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone are all set for the release of their latest aerial action thriller film Fighter. The highly anticipated film has already minted over Rs 3 crore during advance bookings.

Meanwhile, the makers of the film held a special screening for the film. And the screening of attended by Shah Rukh Khan and other.

Hrithik Roshan attended the screening wearing a black outfit.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad attended the screening together. 

Siddharth Anand, the director of the film attended the event. 

Siddharth Anand attended the screening wearing a white shirt.

SRK also attended in the screening. 

