In Pics: Here's How Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrated Christmas

Here's How Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal Celebrated Christmas
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Vicky Kaushal finally shared pictures from his fun and romantic Christmas celebration with his wife Katrina Kaif. He also took to Instagram to share pictures with their few close ones like Sunny Kaushal and Angad Bedi at home.
Vicky Kaushal finally shared pictures from his fun and romantic Christmas celebration.
He also took to Instagram to share pictures with Angad Bedi
They were seen dancing.
Vicky shared pictures with his loved ones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)