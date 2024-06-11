In Pics: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey Party At Torii

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Pics: Gauri Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey Party At Torii

Gauri Khan hosts star-studded party at Torii with close friends in Mumbai.
Quint Entertainment
Published:

Gauri Khan went out with her close friends at her restaurant Torii in Mumbai.

(Photo:X)

Gauri Khan went out with her close friends at her restaurant Torii in Mumbai. The guest list included Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, and Chunky Panday.

Gauri, donning a chic ensemble of a bralette, blue pants, and a beige blazer, looked stunning with dewy makeup and kohl-rimmed eyes. They were spotted outside the venue, adding to the star-studded affair.

The guest list included Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor. 

Seema Sajdeh was present as well. 

So was Bhavana Pandey, and Chunky Panday.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

