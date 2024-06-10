Here's Delhi Police's Hilarious Viral Tweet After India Beats Pak

Delhi Police posted a witty message on X after India defeated Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in New York. The tweet, shared early Monday, has garnered over 500,000 views.
(Photo:X)
As jubilant celebrations erupted globally for India's win, Delhi Police shared a post on X, tagging the New York Police, which has since gone viral on social media.
"Hey, @NYPDnews. We heard two loud noises. One is "Indiaaa..India!", and another is probably of broken televisions. Can you please confirm?," the post read.
For the unversed, India's tense six-run victory over Pakistan in their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match on Sunday sparked celebrations worldwide, especially among Rohit Sharma's fans.
The win dealt a blow to Pakistan's hopes for Super 8 qualification while almost securing India's spot in the next round.
