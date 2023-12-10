In Pics: Dancer-Actor Mukti Mohan Ties the Knot With 'Animal' Actor Kunal Thakur

Dancer-actor Mukti Mohan is now married to Animal actor Kunal Thakur. The couple shared the news with their fans and followers on Sunday, 10 December. The took to Instagram and shared dreamy pictures from their wedding.

They wrote, "In you, I find my divine connection; with you, my union is destined. Grateful for the blessings bestowed by god, family and friends. Our families are ecstatic and seek your blessings for our journey forward as Husband and Wife "