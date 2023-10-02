Pakistani Actor Mahira Khan Ties The Knot With Businessman Salim Karim

Mahira Khan marries for the second time.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tied the knot with her close friend and businessman Salim Karim in an intimate wedding ceremony on Sunday, 1 October. As per reports, the wedding took place at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Several beautiful pictures and videos of the actor with her beau have emerged online.
Her fans took to social media to share a stunning video of her walking down the aisle towards Salim as he gets emotional. Salim also lifts her veil and kisses her forehead before hugging her. Mahira looked pretty in a pastel lehenga with a veil on her wedding day.
Take a look:
Earlier in 2007, the actor married Ali Askari. The two parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali share a 13-year-old son, Azlan.
She is known for starring in Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan and the hit show Hamsafar.
