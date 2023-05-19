In Pics: Bigg Boss Fame Sapna Choudhary Makes Cannes Debut In Pink Gown

In Pics: Bigg Boss Fame Sapna Choudhary Makes Cannes Debut In Pastel Gown
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Sapna Choudhary made her Cannes Film Festival debut in pastel pink on Friday, 19 May. The singer looked gorgeous in her gown. She took to her Instagram to write, "Debut at Cannes’2023 Dreams really do come true. It's been a long journey full of sweat, sacrifice, and determination, but it's all worth it. Thank you to everyone who made this possible."
Sapna Choudhary made her Cannes debut.
Sapna opted for minimal accessories.
She looks pretty in pastel pink.
Sapna is all smiles for the cameras.
