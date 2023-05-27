In Pics: Anushka Sharma Makes Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut In Gorgeous Ivory Gown

In Pics: Anushka Sharma Makes Her Red Carpet Debut In Gorgeous Ivory Gown
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma made her highly anticipated red-carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on 26 May 2023. The actor looked gorgeous in her Richard Quinn ivory gown with ruffle detailing. She kept the accessories to a minimum and looked stunning as she posted a few pictures from her debut.
Anushka Sharma made her Cannes debut in style.
The actor wore an off-shoulder gown by Richard Quinn.
She kept the accessories to a minimum.
She looked gorgeous in the ivory gown.
She is the face for t L'Oreal Paris.
She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi, as per reports.
She wore yellow rings to finish the look.
She looked elegant at Cannes 2023.