In Pics: Anushka Sharma Makes Her Cannes Red Carpet Debut In Gorgeous Ivory Gown

Anushka Sharma walked the Cannes red carpet wearing a cream-coloured off-shoulder gown by Richard Quinn.
Quint Entertainment
Published:

Anushka Sharma made her highly anticipated red-carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival on 26 May 2023. The actor looked gorgeous in her Richard Quinn ivory gown with ruffle detailing. She kept the accessories to a minimum and looked stunning as she posted a few pictures from her debut.

Anushka Sharma made her Cannes debut in style. 

The actor wore an off-shoulder gown by Richard Quinn. 

She kept the accessories to a minimum. 

She looked gorgeous in the ivory gown. 

She is the face for t L'Oreal Paris. 

She paired it with heels from Gianvito Rossi, as per reports. 

She wore yellow rings to finish the look. 

She looked elegant at Cannes 2023. 

