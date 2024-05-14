In Pics: Alia Bhatt & Demi Moore Attend Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show

Alia Bhatt Spotted With Demi Moore at Gucci Cruise 2025 Fashion Show
(Photo:X/ @@Akash08_dvn)
Alia Bhatt was present at the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London. Multiple pictures and videos of her at the event surfaced on social media platforms on Monday.
Alia Bhatt was present at the Gucci Cruise Show 2025 in London.
She was clicked with Hollywood icon Demi Moore.
Alia Bhatt and Davika Hoorne looked lovely.
Alia Bhatt & Park Gyuyoung were spotted together as well.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)