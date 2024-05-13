Alia Bhatt Says She Wouldn't Let Raha Leave Her Parents' House Early In Life

"I was barely 23 when I moved out of the house. I’d be away on long shooting schedules, and sometimes you wouldn’t even know which city I was in. Now when I look back, I’m like, wow, it was very cool of you (Soni Razdan) to let me do that so early on because that actually helped me come into my own," Alia said in the interview to The Nod.

"That was a defining point in my life, and our relationship. But I do feel I left home too soon — and I won’t let that happen with Raha," she added.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor further added that her father Mahesh Bhatt has a different opinion on this. "Papa recently told me: 'If you don't let Raha fall down, it will be the biggest mistake you’ll make because she’ll never learn how to pick herself up,' Alia told the magazine.

Alia also spoke about the time she was shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone, while she was pregnant and how she 'feels guilty' about it. "When I was pregnant and shooting in London for Heart of Stone, I couldn’t sleep for three days because I felt so guilty about how maybe I wasn’t a good enough daughter," she said.

"I don’t know if it was the hormones, but I remember this overwhelming feeling of love, care, responsibility, worry — all hitting me at once," Alia added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Jigra, alongside Vedang Raina. The film is expected to hit the big screens in September this year.