In Pics: Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina Wrap Shoot For Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'

Alia Bhatt has completed filming for her upcoming movie Jigra. The actor shared the exciting news on her Instagram, posting fresh pictures alongside her co-star Vedang Raina. Fans eagerly await the release of the much-anticipated film,directed by Vasan Bala, scheduled to hit theatres in September 2024
