In Pics: Alia Bhatt & Vedang Raina Wrap Shoot For Vasan Bala's 'Jigra'

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account to post new pictures with her co-star Vedang Raina.
Alia Bhatt has completed filming for her upcoming movie Jigra.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia Bhatt has completed filming for her upcoming movie <em>Jigra</em>.</p></div>
Alia Bhatt has completed filming for her upcoming movie Jigra. The actor shared the exciting news on her Instagram, posting fresh pictures alongside her co-star Vedang Raina. Fans eagerly await the release of the much-anticipated film,directed by Vasan Bala, scheduled to hit theatres in September 2024

Alia Bhatt has completed filming for her upcoming movie Jigra.

The actor shared the exciting news on her Instagram, posting fresh pictures alongside her co-star Vedang Raina.

The film is directed by Vasan Bala.

