In Pics: Actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Votes in Hyderabad

Actors Allu Arjun, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi Cast Votes in Hyderabad.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Allu Arjun cast his vote in the Telangana assembly polls in Hyderabad on 30 November, Thursday. The actor stood in the queue to cast his vote at BSNL centre polling booth no 153. Actors Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi also their cast their votes.
Allu Arjun was spotted in the queue, where he was standing to cast his vote.
Jr NTR was also present with his family.
Chiranjeevi was among the early voters in Telangana.
