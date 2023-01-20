In Photos: Boxer Vijender Singh Joins Wrestlers’ Protest, Olympians Arrive

Boxer Vijender Singh arrived in Delhi's Jantar Mantar to show solidarity with the protesting wrestlers.
(Photo: The Quint)
Boxer Vijender Singh, who won an Olympic bronze for the nation in 2008, arrived at Jantar Mantar to extend his support.
The 37-year-old, who has since left the venue, stated that the 'Prime Minister's silence on this matter is shameful.'
Besides the boxer, junior wrestlers also arrived at Jantar Mantar for Day 3 of the protests against the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) president, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually harassing female players.
The players have demanded the resignation of the president and the dissolution of the current WFI committee.
Posters with the hashtag #BoycottWrestlingFederation at the dharna stage.
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat arrived at the protest site after 12 noon.
The senior wrestlers were involved in a meeting with Sports & Youth Affairs Minister, Anurag Thakur, which ran from late night on Thursday till the early hours of Friday.
