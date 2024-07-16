In Photos: Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday

advertisement
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram on 16 July to wish his wife, actor Katrina Kaif on her 41st birthday with a heartwarming post. Sharing a bunch of pictures with her, Vicky penned a heartfelt note for his wife. He wrote in the caption, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love!"
Katrina Kaif is celebrating her 41st birthday today.
Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to wish his actor-wife.
Vicky shared a bunch of pictures with Katrina on the special occasion.
The actor shared a candid picture of himself and Katrina enjoying some pizza.
Another picture featured the couple praying in their apartment.
Vicky also shared a picture from their wedding day.
The actor also uploaded a selfie with Katrina.
Vicky wrote for Katrina, "Making memories with you is my favourite part of life."
