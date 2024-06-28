Vicky Kaushal Had This Response to Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours

When asked about when the public might expect news of him and Katrina expecting their first child, Vicky smiled and replied that they would announce it at the appropriate time. He said: “Abhi ke liye aap Bad newz enjoy kar lo, jo hum la rahe hain. Jab uska time aayega, we won’t be shying away from giving that news (For now, please enjoy Bad Newz. When the time is right, we won’t shy away from announcing the pregnancy news).”

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal had an intimate wedding ceremony in 2021.