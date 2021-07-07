In Photos: Tourists Make a Beeline for Hill Stations Amid COVID Concerns

Manali: Tourists taking part in water sport activities in Beas river in Manali on 2 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Following relaxations in curbs across the country, as the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs, scores of tourists have made their way to hill stations in North Indian states.
Many have flagged the flouting of COVID safety protocols at the tourist hotspots, leading to concerns over an imminent third wave of the pandemic.
Tourists visit the Mall Road after relaxation in COVID-19 curbs, in Manali, on 3 July.
The Centre on Tuesday, 6 July, warned that crowding in hill stations and markets without adhering to the COVID norms can render the management efforts of the health crisis ineffective.
An official described the visuals of large numbers of people crowding hill stations as “frightening”.
Tourists visit the waterfall at Koksar near the Atal Tunnel on 3 July.
Tourists on the banks of the Beas river, with some venturing near the danger zone on 3 July.
Tourists walk on the Ridge road, following ease in COVID-induced restrictions in Shimla, on 28 June.
Amid the soaring summer temperatures in the northern part of the country, crowds have made a run for the more comfortable climates of Manali, Shimla, Kufri and Dalhousie, among others, in Himachal Pradesh.
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the state was anxious as the tourist influx increased.
Massive traffic jam in Manali, as hundreds of cars lined up to enter the hill station on 5 July.
Tourists walk near the statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh atHeritage street near the Golden Temple in Amritsar, on 29 June.
Though the number of incoming tourists has come as a relief to the state's tourism sector, the photos and videos of people have raised fears of an imminent third wave.
Published: undefined