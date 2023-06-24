Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Silent Coffin March in Manipur's Churachandpur for 'Tribal Martyrs'

In Photos: Silent Coffin March in Manipur's Churachandpur for 'Tribal Martyrs'

The organisers' press release stated, "participants in this event were clad in black and a human chain was formed."
Saptarshi Basak
Photos
Published:

An image from the silent coffin march.

|

(Photo: accessed by The Quint)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>An image from the silent coffin march.</p></div>

A joint students’ body in Manipur's Kuki-dominated Churachandpur district, organised a silent coffin march on Saturday, 24 June.

According to a press statement released by the body, "all participants in this event were clad in black and a human chain was formed along the road by 10.30 am, and Village Defence Forces were lined up as informed for the gun salute."

The march, the press statement added, was "was a tribute to Tribal Martyrs."

The state has been engulfed in ethnic violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis since 3 May.

