In Photos: Shah Rukh Khan Attends Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival

Shah Rukh Khan attended the Red Sea Film Festival.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Saudi Arabia's Red Sea International Film Festival commenced in Jeddah on Thursday with Shah Rukh Khan in attendance. The Bollywood star looked dapper in all black while he posed for photographs. He was seen with Kajol, AR Rahman and more. Priyanka Chopra, and Lucy Hale were also amongst the other attendees.
SRK at the Red Sea Film Festival.
Shah Rukh Khan arrives at the film festival.
SRK during an interview at the Red Sea Film Festival.
SRK and Kajol on stage at the Red Sea Film Festival.
Shah Rukh Khan with AR Rahman at the Red Sea Film Festival.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)