In Photos: Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani & Others Attend PM's State Dinner

Satya Nadella,
Anupama Nadella, Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani at the Sate dinner hosted for PM Modi.
(Photo: PTI)
US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden hosted a state dinner for Indian PM Narendra Modi at the White House.
The Indian Prime Minister is currently on a three-day-long state visit to the US.
CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella and Anupama Nadella arrive at the state dinner hosted at the White House.
Taranjit Singh Sandhu, India's Ambassador to the US arrives at the state dinner hosted at the White House.
Ronak Desai, right, and Bansari Desai, arrive for the State Dinner.
PM Modi and President Biden at the state dinner.
US President Joe Biden also addressed the guests at the White House.
On his three-day-long state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House for an elaborate state dinner.
The dinner was in a large, elaborate tent on the White House South Lawn. It featured a number of Silicon Valley executives on the guest list, including Apple's Tim Cook, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, among others.
Many Indian and Indian-American business tycoons were also on the list of guests. Some of the big names included Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Anupama Nadella, the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, Ronak Desai and Bansari Desai, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, and many more.
