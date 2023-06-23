In Photos: Satya Nadella, Mukesh Ambani & Others Attend PM's State Dinner

On his three-day-long state visit to the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was hosted by President Joe Biden at the White House for an elaborate state dinner.

The dinner was in a large, elaborate tent on the White House South Lawn. It featured a number of Silicon Valley executives on the guest list, including Apple's Tim Cook, 23andMe CEO Anne Wojcicki, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, among others.

Many Indian and Indian-American business tycoons were also on the list of guests. Some of the big names included Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and Anupama Nadella, the chairman of Mahindra Group Anand Mahindra, Ronak Desai and Bansari Desai, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, business tycoon Anand Mahindra, and many more.