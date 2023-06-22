Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM Set To Address US Congress, Attend State Dinner

After participating in a Yoga Day event and meeting President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off the third day of his United States visit with a bilateral meeting.

PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House ahead of the bilateral meetings. PM Modi and President Biden are scheduled to address a joint press conference after the meetings .

He will then address a Joint Session of the US Congress before the official State Dinner in honour of PM Modi at the White House.

Ahead of the strategic meet, General Electric's (GE) aerospace arm announced the signing of a deal with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to make fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force in India.

PM Modi had earlier met GE chairman H Lawrence Culp Jr in Washington.

Here are the other agreements that the two countries are going through with: