Modi in US LIVE Updates: PM Set To Address US Congress, Attend State Dinner

PM Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates
After participating in a Yoga Day event and meeting President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to kick off the third day of his United States visit with a bilateral meeting.
PM Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome at the White House ahead of the bilateral meetings. PM Modi and President Biden are scheduled to address a joint press conference after the meetings .
He will then address a Joint Session of the US Congress before the official State Dinner in honour of PM Modi at the White House.
Ahead of the strategic meet, General Electric's (GE) aerospace arm announced the signing of a deal with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to make fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force in India.
PM Modi had earlier met GE chairman H Lawrence Culp Jr in Washington.
Here are the other agreements that the two countries are going through with:
India will to join the Artemis Accords, which brings like-minded countries together on civil space exploration, the White House said on Thursday.
NASA and ISRO have reportedly agreed to a joint mission to the International Space Station in 2024 with a plan to come up with a strategic framework for human spaceflight cooperation.
Micron Technology announced an investment of over USD 800 million with support from the Indian National Semiconductor Mission for a semiconductor assembly and test facility in India.
US Applied Materials announced the new semiconductor centre for commersialisation and innovation in India and Lamb Research.
Sanjay Mehrotra, President and CEO of MicronTech
H Lawrence Culp, Jr, CEO of General Electric
Gary Dickerson, CEO of Applied Materials
