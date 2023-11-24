In Photos: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Attend 'Farrey' Screening
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of high-school drama Farrey hosted a special screening for their industry friends in Mumbai on Wednesday, which saw some of the biggest names in Bollywood in attendance.
Actor Salman Khan was also spotted at the red carpet premiere of the film, which marks the acting debut of his niece Alizeh Agnihotri. Katrina Kaif, Sonali Bendre, Kiara Advani, and Boney Kapoor were among several other celebrities who attended the screening.
Salman Khan at the Farrey screening.
Katrina Kaif chose an orange dress for the evening.
Sonam Kapoor was all glammed-up for the screening.
Raveena Tandon looked radiant at the screening.
Kiara Advani chose casual wear for the screening.
Sonali Bendre also attended the screening for Farrey.
Neil Nitin Mukesh and his wife Rukmini arrived together.
Suniel Shetty chose an all black attire for the evening.
Esha Deol looked stunning at the screening.
Orry was all smiles for the paps.
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor also arrived for the screening.
Salman Khan with the cast of Farrey.
Sunny Deol arrived with his son Rajeev.
Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh twinned in grey for the screening.
