Photos: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Light Up 'Current Laga Re' Song Launch

Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone threw an electrifying performance at the 'Current Laga Re' song launch, in Mumbai, on Thursday. The song marks the cameo appearance of Deepika in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Cirkus starring Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, among others.

The couple chose stylish monochrome looks for the event. While Ranveer chose an all-black outfit with matching shades, a painter's hat, and white sneakers, Deepika looked gorgeous in her glazed pink pantsuit.

Here are some pictures from the song launch.