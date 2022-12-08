Photos: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone Light Up 'Current Laga Re' Song Launch

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone groove together for their song launch.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Bollywood couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone threw an electrifying performance at the 'Current Laga Re' song launch, in Mumbai, on Thursday. The song marks the cameo appearance of Deepika in filmmaker Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, Cirkus starring Ranveer, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Pooja Hegde, among others.
The couple chose stylish monochrome looks for the event. While Ranveer chose an all-black outfit with matching shades, a painter's hat, and white sneakers, Deepika looked gorgeous in her glazed pink pantsuit.
Here are some pictures from the song launch.
Ranveer Singh looked dapper in his all-black look.
Ranveer and Deepika throw a stellar dance performance at the launch of their song 'Current Laga Re' from Cirkus.
Deepika Padukone looked stunning in her pink suit at the song launch.
Rohit Shetty, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh pose together at the song launch of their film.
Deepika Padukone hugs Ranveer during the song launch.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh share an adorable moment at the song launch.
