'Cirkus' Trailer: Ranveer Singh Film Promises To be a Quirky Spectacle

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in the trailer of Cirkus.
(Photo: YouTube)
The trailer for the highly anticipated film Cirkus has dropped.The quirky comedy film has Ranveer Singh as the lead. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty. The filmmaker had earlier released a teaser video that featured the cast. Cirkus is set to release theatrically this Christmas on 23 December 2022.
The trailer features Ranveer as a circus performer. However, he also seems to have a lookalike. What follows is a comedy of errors as they try to figure out how any of this is possible. Amidst this mayhem are the leading ladies who are also left confused by the events.
Ranveer features in a double role alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Other actors include Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Varun Sharma, Tiku Talsania, Vrajesh Hirjee. The film is produced by Rohit Shetty.
