In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday In Australia

Priyanka Chopra celebrated mom Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra)
Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 15 June, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration. Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie had also joined the celebration.
In addition, Priyanka also penned a heartfelt note for her mother, which read, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra."
Madhu Chopra celebrated her birthday in Australia with Priyanka.
Priyanka also shared a picture with daughter Malti from the beach.
Priyanka's mother Madhu could be seen having a fun time at the beach.
Another picture featured Malti sitting in her grandmother's lap, blowing candles.
Priyanka also shared a picture of herself with her mother.
