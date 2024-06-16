Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday In Australia

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday In Australia

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti Marie also joined the celebration.
Priyanka Chopra celebrated mom Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia.

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 15 June, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration. Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie had also joined the celebration.

In addition, Priyanka also penned a heartfelt note for her mother, which read, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra."

Madhu Chopra celebrated her birthday in Australia with Priyanka.

Priyanka also shared a picture with daughter Malti from the beach.

Priyanka's mother Madhu could be seen having a fun time at the beach.

Another picture featured Malti sitting in her grandmother's lap, blowing candles.

Priyanka also shared a picture of herself with her mother.

