In Photos: Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Mom Madhu Chopra's Birthday In Australia

Priyanka Chopra recently celebrated her mother Madhu Chopra's birthday in Australia. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, 15 June, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from the celebration. Priyanka's daughter Malti Marie had also joined the celebration.

In addition, Priyanka also penned a heartfelt note for her mother, which read, "Happiest birthday to the most magical woman I have ever known. thank you for sharing your grace with us. Thank you for helping us become the best versions of ourselves, our matriarch, our leader, my mother, happy birthday @drmadhuakhourichopra."