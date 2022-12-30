In Photos: Reminiscing Pele Through Interesting Facts About the Football Icon

Brazilian football legend Pele passed away at the age of 82.
(Photo: IANS)
Brazilian football legend Pele passed away on 29 December, aged 82, leaving behind an illustrious legacy that inspires hope in the most ostracized and inculcated indomitable determination in the most craven.
With three World Cup titles and a plethora of other achievements, Pele will remain one of the greatest champions the game has ever produced. Let us reminisce his exemplary career through interesting facts.
Pele was born in Tres Coracoes, a municipality in Southeastern Brazil. The literal translation of the name was 'three hearts,' from where Pele got his name, the boy with three hearts.
Born Edson Arantes de Nascimento, Pele was named after the famous American inventor, Thomas Alva Edison.
The legend got his nickname 'Pele' during his school days. Growing up, he was a huge fan of Brazilian goalkeeper Bile, but could not pronounce his name properly. Instead, he would mispronounce it as 'Pele.'
Pele scored a hat-trick in Selecao's 5-2 win over France in the semi-final of the 1958 World Cup, at the age of only 17. Till date, he remains the youngster player to score a hat-trick in the apex football competition.
Pele also scored a brace in the final of the 1958 World Cup, where Brazil defeated Sweden 5-2. He remains the youngster player to have ever got his hands on the shimmering trophy.
Trapped in an era of political turmoil, Brazil's dependence on Pele transcended the realms of football. The then president of the South American nation, Janio Quadros declared 'Black Pearl' as an official national treasure in 1961. Effectively, it became a crime for any team to take him out of Brazil.
Though he decided to retire from World Cup football after an underwhelming campaign in the 1966 edition, Pele eventually returned again in 1970, helping Brazil lift their third title. He remains the only player to have won the World Cup thrice.
Pele is officially recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records as the player with most goals in association football - 1279 goals in 1363 matches.
In 1969, Pele traveled to Nigeria's Lagos for an exhibition match, amid the Nigerian Civil War. It is said that the two coteries involved in the war mutually agreed upon a 48-hour ceasefire, just to watch the magician play football.
The Ballon d'Or, awarded to the world's best players, was only restricted to Europeans during Pele's era, meaning the Brazilian never won the award. However, it was confirmed in a re-evaluation that Pele would have won a staggering seven Ballon d'Ors if he was eligible - becoming the first player to do so.
