In Photos: Broken Shops, Vending Carts After Demolition Drive in Jahangirpuri

An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the morning of Wednesday, 20 April, continuing even after the Supreme Court ordered the halting of the demolition. The razing drive went on for over an hour after the apex court pronounced its 'status quo' order.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana directed that the petition by residents of the area challenging the drive should be listed before an appropriate bench on Thursday, 21 April.

The apex court's order came after some vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegal constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during the anti-encroachment drive.