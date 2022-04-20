In Photos: Broken Shops, Vending Carts After Demolition Drive in Jahangirpuri

New Delhi: Illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
(Photo: PTI)
An anti-encroachment drive was carried out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on the morning of Wednesday, 20 April, continuing even after the Supreme Court ordered the halting of the demolition. The razing drive went on for over an hour after the apex court pronounced its 'status quo' order.
The bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana directed that the petition by residents of the area challenging the drive should be listed before an appropriate bench on Thursday, 21 April.
The apex court's order came after some vending carts, shops, and other allegedly illegal constructions were destroyed by bulldozers during the anti-encroachment drive.
New Delhi: Illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
An anti-encroachment drive by the NDMC in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
A bulldozer being used to demolish illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by the NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April
A vendor rummages in the debris to find unharmed goods as demolition of structures continues in the background in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
A man collects what is left of his demolished stall, in Jahangirpuri, New New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
A bulldozer being used to demolish structures during the razing drive by the NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
New Delhi: Bulldozers being used to remove illegal structures during a joint anti-encroachment drive by the NDMC, PWD, local bodies and the police, in Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
A man looks on as demolitions continue in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat visits the Jahangirpuri area where the joint anti-encroachment drive was being carried by the NDMC, PWD and the police, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
The gate of a mosque in the violence-hit district was also demolished by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) on Wednesday. Tin roofs and alleged encroachments outside shops attached to the mosque were also demolished.
The gate of a mosque in Jahangirpuri was demolished by the NDMC on Wednesday, 20 April.
Special CP (Law and Order) Dependra Pathak visits the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area to take stock of the situation, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
A man reacts as demolitions continue in Jahangirpuri, New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
Police take away a protester during the anti-encroachment drive in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
Ahead of the anti-encroachment drive, some shops on the roadsides were removed. Some of the shop owners told The Quint that they were here for over 20 years.
People shift their belongings during the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April 20.
A vendor reacts during the joint anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri, in New Delhi, on Wednesday, 20 April.
