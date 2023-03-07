In Photos: NDPP Leader Neiphiu Rio Takes Oath As Nagaland CM for 5th Time

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader Neiphiu Rio takes oath as Nagaland Chief Minister, at a ceremony in Kohima, on Tuesday, 7 March.
(Photo: PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with newly sworn-in Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.
Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan with newly sworn-in Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.
Rio sworn in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the 5th time.
The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leader was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Nagaland for the fifth time on Tuesday, 7 March.
Nagaland Governor La Ganesan administered oath to the 72-year-old politician.
Other members of Rio cabinet, including state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Temjen Imna Along, and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, one of the two women elected to Nagaland assembly for the first time, were also sworn in as members of the council of ministers.
The NDPP-BJP ally got a comfortable victory in Nagaland, winning 37 seats in the 60-member assembly. The NDPP has won 25 seats whereas the BJP won 12.
