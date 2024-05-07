Met Gala 2024: Natasha Poonawalla Arrives in a Maison Margiela Outfit

Natasha Poonawalla arrived at the Met Gala 2024 in a custom ensemble from Maison Margiela's Artisanal Collection by John Galliano. Her outfit included a sculptured white strapless bodycon dress with sheer black torn chiffon detailing, paired with a puffy white beret adorned with similar chiffon layering.

She completed her look with high platform heels from Christian Louboutin, large pearl studs, and glittery grey eyeshadow with bright red lips. Her ensemble, reminiscent of an old, spider web-covered outfit, paid homage to the theme "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion."

Previously, Poonawalla showcased another thematic outfit, featuring a white silk quilted coat with a pillow collar from Victor and Rolf's fall/winter 2018 collection. Her hair, styled in fiery orange, gave the impression of just waking up, complementing the tulle overlay of embroidered dry flower petals, aligning perfectly with the year's dress code, "Garden of Time."

She took to her social media to write, "Rebirth and renewal - notions which are so important not only in us as individuals, but themes which drive creativity forward."