Dubai Bleeds Blue As MI Emirates Lift Title in Second Season of ILT20

MI Emirates lift the cup in the second season of DP World ILT20 2024.
Photo Credit: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint
Skipper Nicholas Pooran waves to the audience after their win against Dubai Capitals.
Rohan Gavaskar congratulated batting coach Ajay Jadeja of MI Emirates after the win.
Akeal Hosein dances to the groove of the song- Champion by DJ Bravo.
Haider Ali and Muhammad Waseem catch up after the game.
Rough day for Sam Billings as Dubai Capitals lost the ILT20 2024 final.
Alan Wilkins having a fun time with Dwayne Bravo after the match.
The Dubai Capitals lost the 2024 ILT20 final to MI Emirates by 45 runs.
Trent Boult and Rashid Khan hugging each other after the match.
Even after a good outing, Sikander Raza is disheartened due to the loss of Dubai Capitals.
Bravo celebrates the win with the captains's daughter.
Sheikh handed over the trophy to the MI Emirates team.
Pooran with his two trophies.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)