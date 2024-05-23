In Photos: Manisha Koirala Meets UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak In London

Manisha Koirala meets UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak in London.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@m_koirala)
Bollywood actor Manisha Koirala recently attended an event celebrating ties between the United Kingdom and Nepal in London, where she met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. The event also marked 100 years of the friendship treaty between the two nations. Sharing a few pictures from event, Manisha wrote on Instagram, "It was an honor to be invited to 10 Downing Street to celebrate United Kingdom - Nepal relations and 100 years of our friendship treaty. It was such a pleasure to hear the Prime Minister @rishisunakmp speak fondly of our country #nepal. I took the liberty of inviting the P.M. and his family to come trek to Everest Base Camp. Can you believe that most of the attendees had seen #heeramandionnetflix and loved it ? I was thrilled!!"
Manisha Koirala shared pictures from her UK visit on social media.
Manisha Koirala met with the UK PM Rishi Sunak at the event.
The actor looked stunning in ethnic wear.
Manisha also shared pictures of herself with Rishi.
The actor shared some more candid clicks from the event.
The event celebrated hundred years of friendship between the UK and Nepal.
