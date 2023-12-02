In Photos: Katrina Kaif Stuns in a Saree at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023

Katrina Kaif joined the Red Sea Film Festival this year in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, along with several other celebrities, like Ranveer Singh, Freida Pinto, and Will Smith, on @ December.

Katrina chose to wear a black saree for the event. Sharing a few pictures from her red carpet look, the actor wrote on Instagram, "A day at @redseafilm. So wonderful to see what a stunning festival @jomanaalrashid and @moalturki have created in the Kingdom, the most warm and gracious hosts. Taking away so many wonderful memories."