Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'Creative Genius': Ranveer Honoured by Sharon Stone at Red Sea Film Festival

'Creative Genius': Ranveer Honoured by Sharon Stone at Red Sea Film Festival

Ranveer Singh received the honour for his contribution towards cinema.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Ranveer Singh receives an award at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ranveer Singh receives an award at the Red Sea International Film Festival.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Ranveer Singh was honoured at the Red Sea International Film Festival by Sharon Stone. Many celebrities, including Johnny Depp, attended the festival in Jeddah. Ranveer called Johnny his inspiration and posed with the actor.

While presenting the award Sharon said, "I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before. What a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius. It gives me genuine great pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award."

Also Read'Well Played': Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt React to India's World Cup Loss

Thanking his fans for their love and support Ranveer said, "I want to thank my beautiful fans the most. They have been my driving force. They inspire me to push my limits and strive for greatness, to find that moment of truth that is invaluable.”

Ranveer received the honour for his contribution towards cinema.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT