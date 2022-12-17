In Photos: Janhvi Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ishaan Khatter Grace An Award Show

Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, and Sobhita Dhulipala slay in black at a fashion event.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several Bollywood celebrities dressed their stylish-best to attend the Grazia Young Fashion Awards held in Mumbai, on 16 December. Actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, and Vijay Varma, among others slayed the evening in their black outfits. Actor Varun Dhawan, Shibani Dandekar, Rashmika Mandanna, and filmmaker Karan Johar also graced the star-studded evening.
Here are some pictures from the event.
Ishaan Khatter looked modish in his shiny black blazer and silver pants.
Sobhita Dhulipala looked dazzling in her black ruffle dress paired with silver jewellery.
Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning in her classy black gown.
Babil Khan looked stylish in his navy blue ensemble.
Shibani Dandekar looked glamorous in her floral dress.
Sharvari Wagh looked gorgeous in her black thigh-high slit dress.
Ayushmann Khurrana looked dapper in a shiny black blazer paired with matching pants and a see-through shirt.
Karan Johar looked stylish in his classy brown ensemble.
Vijay Varma also looked dapper in his black outfit.
Rashmika Mandanna looked beautiful in her black and white outfit.
Varun Dhawan looked handsome in his blue and white suit.
Vicky Kaushal looked stunning his black suit.