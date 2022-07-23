In Photos: India This Week

BJP workers and supporters celebrate NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu's lead during the counting of votes to elect the 15th President of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, 21 July 2022.
(Photo: PTI)
From violent protests over the death of a schoolgirl in Tamil Nadu to the election of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu as India's first president from the Adivasi community, here's a glimpse of India this week.
New Delhi: Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair comes out of Tihar Jail after being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in all FIRs lodged against him in UP, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 20 July 2022. Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on 27 June for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through his tweets.
Bhopal: Members of Kesariya Rajput Women Group celebrate Hariyali Teej festival during the month of Shravan, in Bhopal, Thursday, 21 July 2022.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who is set to be the first tribal woman President of India, in New Delhi, Thursday, 21 July 2022.
New Delhi: Opposition MPs display placards during a protest against inflation and the decision to increase GST on essential commodities, near the Gandhi statue at Parliament complex, in New Delhi, Friday, 22 July.
New Delhi: Artists celebrate NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmus lead during the counting of votes to elect the 15th president, in New Delhi, Thursday, 21 July 2022.
Kallakurichi: Protest and violence demanding justice over the death of a 17-year-old girl, in Kallakurichi district, Sunday, 17 July 2022.
New Delhi: Students celebrate their success after the announcement of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12th exam results, at St. Thomas Girls Senior Secondary School, in New Delhi, Friday, 22 July 2022.
New Delhi: BJP workers and supporters celebrate NDA presidential candidate Droupadi Murmus lead during the counting of votes to elect the 15th president, in New Delhi, Thursday, 21 July 2022.
Chandigarh: Police use water cannons to disperse agitators during a nationwide protest against the summoning of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi by the ED in the National Herald case, in Chandigarh, Thursday, 21 July 2022.
New Delhi: Nominated member PT Usha takes oath in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 20 July 2022.
Kolkata: TMC party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a rally observing Martyrs Day in Kolkata, Thursday, 21 July 2022.
New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks to the media after a meeting with Floor Leaders of political parties regarding present situation in Sri Lanka, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 19 July 2022. Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, V Muraleedharan, Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Parshottam Rupala are also seen.
Haridwar: Lord Shiva devotees or Kanwariyas gather to collect holy water from the Ganga river for Kanwar Yatra pilgrimage during the holy month of Shrawan, in Haridwar, Thursday, 21 July 2022.
New Delhi: Former prime minister and MP Manmohan Singh casts his vote for the election of the president, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Monday, 18 July 2022.
Nuh: Police personnel at the crime scene after DSP Surender Singh Bishnoi was allegedly mowed down to death by the mining mafia at Pachgaon in Nuh district, Haryana, Tuesday, 19 July 2022.
New Delhi: Opposition parties' vice presidential candidate Margaret Alva with Tiruchi Siva and other Opposition leaders after filing her nomination papers, at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Tuesday, 19 July 2022.
Chennai: International passengers being screened at the airport following detection of a monkeypox case in the neighbouring state of Kerala, in Chennai, Saturday, 16 July 2022.
New Delhi: Schoolchildren walk down a road amid monsoon rain, in New Delhi, Wednesday, 20 July 2022.
Mumbai: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) building illuminated with the tricolor as part of Azadi ke Amrit Mahotsav, in Mumbai, Monday,18 July 2022.