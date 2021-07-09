In Photos: India This Week

Farmers shout slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest against the hike in petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices, at the Golden Gate on the outskirts of Amritsar on Thursday, 8 July.
(Photo: PTI)
Monks offer prayers on the 86th birthday of Tibetan spiritual leader, The Dalai Lama, outside the monastery in Shimla on Tuesday, 6 July.
A railway worker bathes to cool himself during a hot summer day, at a railway station in Jammu, on Thursday, 8 July.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah during the national anthem after the swearing-in ceremony of new ministers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Wednesday, 7 July.
Vehicles wade through waterlogged road after heavy rain, in Kolkata, on Wednesday, 7 July.
Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan consoles legendary actor Dilip Kumar's wife Saira Banu on his demise, in Mumbai, on Wednesday, 7 July. Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning at the age of 98 after a prolonged illness.
People shop at Lajpat Nagar Central Market after it reopened on Wednesday, 7 July. A government order, issued on Tuesday night, allowed Lajpat Nagar market to reopen on Wednesday, after it had been shut for two days due to violation of COVID norms.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with Health Minister Satyendar Jain during inauguration of a new Genome Sequencing facility at ILBS in New Delhi this week.
Beneficiaries wait in a long queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Nadia, Thursday, 8 July.
Farmers plant paddy saplings in a field at a village in Moradabad, on Thursday, 8 July.
