In Photos: India This Week

A boy jumps into a baoli at Nizamuddin Dargah in New Delhi, on a hot summer day on Friday, 2 July.
(Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary)
From the celebrations on National Doctors' Day to the rise in fuel prices, here's a glimpse of India This Week.
Doctors of NMMC COVID care centre celebrate National Doctors' Day, at Rajasthan Bhawan at Vashi in Navi Mumbai, Thursday.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with troops of Indian Army's 14 Corps in Ladakh.
A worker carries an LPG gas cylinder, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 1, 2021. The price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders has been hiked by Rs 25 effective from July 1.
India's Jhulan Goswami celebrates the wicket of England's Lauren Winfield-Hill during their Women's One-Day International match at the Bristol County Ground, England, Sunday 27 June 2021. This is the first in a series of three ODI matches between England and India.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) workers on 2 July, Friday, hold a protest outside Punjab State Power Corporation's office in Amritsar against the Punjab government for power outages.
11-year-old girl Tulsi Kumari attends online class on her new smartphone which she purchased after selling mangoes worth Rs 1,20,000, in Jamshedpur district.
A health worker prepares a dose of Covishield vaccine before inoculating a woman, during a vaccination drive at the confluence of Mundeshwari and Rupnarayan rivers, at Vatora Island in Howrah on 29 June.
PRTC Contractual drivers and conductors block the Chandigarh-Bathinda Road, NH7 as they go on a three-day strike during a protest against Punjab government, in Patiala on 29 June.
Special security force arrives at Air Force Station after two low-intensity explosions shook the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station in the early hours of 27 June. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area.
