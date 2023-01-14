In Photos: India This Week

M.M. Keeravani poses in the press room with the award for best original song, motion picture for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
(Photo: PTI)
From M.M. Keeravani's Golden Globes win to former union minister, Sharad Yadav's demise, have you been following the news this week?
New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tribute to the mortal remains of former union minister Sharad Yadav, at Chhatarpur in New Delhi.
Varanasi: People aboard the world's longest river cruise MV Ganga Vilas after it was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a ceremony.
Guwahati: Indian batter Virat Kohli celebrates his century during the 1st ODI cricket match between India and Sri Lanka.
Indore: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai C. Patel and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan releases a commemorative postal stamp Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen during the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas convention.
Greater Noida: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan poses next to Hyundais all-electric SUV IONIQ 5 during its launch at the Auto Expo 2023.
Buxar: Smoke rises after villagers torched several vehicles while agitating for proper compensation against their land acquired for a power plant, at Chausa in Buxar district.
New Delhi: Locals gather near a damaged shop after a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus rammed into a slum near Sarai Rohilla railway station.
As Joshimath, a hill town in Uttarakhand, stares at one of the worst climate disasters of our time, most of its residents are packing up their belongings and moving to what they hope are greener pastures.
LGBTQ community members and supporters at Delhi Queer Pride parade on Sunday.
