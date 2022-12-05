In Photos: Actor Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria Are Married

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Actor Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria Are Married

Actor Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria got married in Jaipur, Rajasthan on 4 December.
Newly married Sohael Kathuria kisses his wife Hansika Motwani's forehead for a picture.

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Actor Hansika Motwani and her Mumbai-based businessman boyfriend Sohael Kathuria are married. The couple tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace, Rajasthan on 4 December, in the presence of their family and friends. Several pictures from their wedding day have surfaced the internet. While Hansika chose a traditional red lehenga for her big day, Sohail looked dapper in his embroidered ivory kurta.

Here are some of the pictures from their weddin

Hansika Motwani looks gorgeous in her embroidered red lehenga as she poses with her girl gang at her wedding.

Sohael Kathuria and Hansika perform the sindoor ceremony at the wedding.

Hansika Motwani poses with the men at her wedding.

Newly married Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria walk hand-in-hand.

Hansika and Sohael at their wedding.

