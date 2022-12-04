In Photos: Hansika Motwani & Sohail Kathuria's White-Themed Pre-Wedding Bash

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Hansika Motwani & Sohail Kathuria's White-Themed Pre-Wedding Bash

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's wedding will be reportedly held in Jaipur, Rajasthan on 4 December.
Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's white-themed pre-wedding bash.

Actor Hansika Motwani got engaged to her Mumbai-based businessman boyfriend, Sohail Kathuria, earlier in November. Ever since the couple's pre-wedding festivities began, several pictures from the celebration has been doing the rounds on the internet. After their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony, some pictures from their dreamy white-themed pre-wedding bash surfaced social media.

Take a look at them here.

Hansika and Sohail pose in a vintage car with their friends and family.

Hansika Motwani and Sohail pose with their friends at the pre-wedding bash.

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria twin in stylish white outfits for their pre-wedding bash.

Hansika Motwani pouts for a selfie with her girl-gang.

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria look their stylish best at their pre-wedding ceremonies.

