In Photos: Hansika Motwani & Sohail Kathuria's White-Themed Pre-Wedding Bash

Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria's white-themed pre-wedding bash.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Hansika Motwani got engaged to her Mumbai-based businessman boyfriend, Sohail Kathuria, earlier in November. Ever since the couple's pre-wedding festivities began, several pictures from the celebration has been doing the rounds on the internet. After their Mehendi and Haldi ceremony, some pictures from their dreamy white-themed pre-wedding bash surfaced social media.
Take a look at them here.
Hansika and Sohail pose in a vintage car with their friends and family.
Hansika Motwani and Sohail pose with their friends at the pre-wedding bash.
Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria twin in stylish white outfits for their pre-wedding bash.
Hansika Motwani pouts for a selfie with her girl-gang.
Hansika Motwani and Sohail Kathuria look their stylish best at their pre-wedding ceremonies.
