In Photos: First Monsoon Showers in New Delhi

New Delhi: Boys play on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 30 June. Delhi is witnessing heavy rain with the onset of monsoon, bringing much-needed relief after days of hot and humid weather.
(Photo: PTI/ Ravi Choudhary)
Delhi witnessed its first monsoon showers on Thursday morning, 30 June, providing much-needed relief from the oppressive heatwave.
The temperature recorded in the region at 8:30 am on Thursday was 29.4 degrees Celsius, while the relative humidity was at 80 percent. With rainfall bringing respite from the heat, the maximum temperature is forecast at 35 degrees Celsius.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall and thundershowers in the national capital and nearby areas for Friday as well.
Here's a glimpse of rain-soaked New Delhi:
New Delhi: A youth cools himself with rain water during heavy monsoon shower in New Delhi, on Thursday, 30 June.
New Delhi: People take shelter under the Azadpur bus stop amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 30 June.
New Delhi: Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, on Thursday, 30 June.
New Delhi: A man stands outside his shanty amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 30 June.
New Delhi: Waterlogging on a road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 30 June.
New Delhi: A man covers himself with a polythene sheet as he walks on a road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 30 June.
New Delhi: Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the NH-24 amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 30 June.
New Delhi: A man tries to repair his car as vehicles are stuck in a heavy traffic jam on a road amid monsoon rains, in New Delhi, on Thursday, 30 June.