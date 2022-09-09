In Photos: Ganesh Visarjan Across India

Devotees revel in front of an idol of Lord Ganesha during an immersion procession in Mumbai on Friday, 9 September.
(Photo: PTI)
Devotees from all over India took part in Ganesh Visarjan processions to immerse the idols of Lord Ganesha in different water bodies. The immersion marks the end of the ten-day-long Hindu festival, Ganesh Chaturthi, which celebrates the birth of Lord Ganesha.
Flower petals being showered on an idol of Lord Ganesha during its immersion procession on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Lalbaug in Mumbai on Friday, 9 September.
Devotees take the famous Lalbaughcha Raja idol for immersion in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai on Friday, 9 September.
Devotees take Lalbaughcha Raja for immersion in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai on Friday, 9 September.
Flower petals and coloured powder being showered on an idol of Lord Ganesha during its immersion procession in Mumbai on Friday, 9 September.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha during an immersion procession, in Mumbai, on Friday, 9 September.
Devotees carry the Mumbaicha Raja idol for immersion in the Arabian Sea in Mumbai on Friday, 9 September.
Devotees participate in a procession to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi on Friday, 9 September.
Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra on Friday, 9 September.
Devotees participate in a procession to immerse an idol of Lord Ganesha on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad on Friday, 9 September.
Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesha for immersion on the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi in Shimla on Friday, 9 September.
