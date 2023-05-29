In Photos: CSK vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final Highlights

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: CSK vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2023 Final Highlights

IPL 2023 Final: Check the highlights from CSK vs GT IPL final match
Nandini Rikhee
Updated:

MS Dhoni ans Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2023 Final

MS dhoni tosses the coin in the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Captains of both the teams enter the ground along with their teammates in the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Shubman Gill while batting for GT in the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Dhoni executes stumping to dismiss Shubman Gill in the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Wriddhiman Saha during the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Deepak Chahar bowling in the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Hardik Pandya and Sai Sudarshan while batting for GT in the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Sai Sudharsan celebrates his half-century during the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Matheesha Pathirana bowls Sai Sudharsan during the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Sai Sudharsan after departing back post scoring 96 against CSK in the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Ruturaj Gaikwad while taking the catch of Rashid Khan in the 2023 IPL final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May, 2023.

Published: 29 May 2023,09:22 PM IST

