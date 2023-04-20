In Photos: Apple CEO Tim Cook, Sonam Kapoor Attend DC vs KKR Game

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019In Photos: Apple CEO Tim Cook, Sonam Kapoor Attend DC vs KKR Game

Tim Cook and Sonam Kapoor were seen at Arun Jaitley stadium during DC vs KKR game
Nandini Rikhee
Published:

|

photo: BCCI

Tim Cook and Sonam Kapoor were seen during DC vs KKR game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatiya and Shefali Verma of Delhi Capitals WPL during match 28 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on the 20th April 2023

