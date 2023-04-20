In Photos: Apple CEO Tim Cook, Sonam Kapoor Attend DC vs KKR Game

Tim Cook and Sonam Kapoor attended DC vs KKR game
photo: BCCI
Tim Cook and Sonam Kapoor at Arun Jaitley Stadium
Tim Cook during DC vs KKR
Tim Cook and Sonam Kapoor were seen during DC vs KKR game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatiya and Shefali Verma of Delhi Capitals WPL during match 28 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Delhi Capitals and the Kolkata Knight Riders held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi on the 20th April 2023
