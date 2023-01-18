Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Anant Ambani's Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant Looks Lovely At Her Mehendi Ceremony

Anant Ambani's Bride-to-be Radhika Merchant Looks Lovely At Her Mehendi Ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got engaged last December.
Quint Entertainment
Celebrities
Published:

Radhika Merchant looks stunning at her mehendi ceremony.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Radhika Merchant looks stunning at her mehendi ceremony.</p></div>

Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's son, Anant Ambani, will soon tie the knot with Radhika Merchant in a grand ceremony. And now, bride-to-be Radhika's first picture from her mehendi ceremony is out. The ceremony was held on Tuesday, 17 January.

On Tuesday night, the official page of designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla dropped a gorgeous picture of Radhika dressed in their custom creation.

Radhika looked stunning in her lehenga as she posed for photographs.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some fan pages also took to social media to share pictures from the event.

As per reports, the couple have known each other since childhood. Radhika is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer as well. She is a disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts.

The couple got engaged in December 2022.

Also ReadIn Pics: Ranbir, Alia & More At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement Party

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT