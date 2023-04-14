In Photos: Ambedkar Jayanti Celebrations at New Delhi's Parliament Street

In the national capital, New Delhi, people flock to Parliament Street today in huge numbers to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti. The atmosphere was exhilarating. Everyone present could feel a sense of belonging among strangers who had no idea about each other except knowing that they all looked up to the same person and wished to strive towards continuing his legacy.

The various stalls had idols and pictures of not just Ambedkar but also Buddha, Savitribai & Jotiba Phule, Raidas, and other reformers who stood against the caste system. The day is a reminder that Ambedkar is much more than a Dalit leader, a figure who stood for those deprived of their rights by struggling to ensure their rights until the very end.