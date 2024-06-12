In Photos: Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah Tie the Knot In Chennai

Aishwarya Arjun and Umapathy Ramaiah got married in Chennai.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/@aishwaryaarjun)
Actor Arjun Sarja's daughter Aishwarya Arjun tied the knot with actor-director Thambi Ramaiah’s son Umapathy Ramaiah in a traditional wedding ceremony in Chennai on 10 June.
The newly-married couple took to Instagram to share some dreamy pictures from their wedding. They captioned the post, "10.06.2024."
While Aishwarya looked stunning in a traditional red and gold pattu saree, Umapathy complemented her look in an ivory dhoti set.
The couple's wedding ceremony took place between 9-10 am at Chennai's Anjanasuta Sri Yoganjaneyaswamy Temple.
The couple also shared a picture of themselves exchanging garlands.
Aishwarya and Umapathy met on the TV reality show Survivor Tamil in 2021.
