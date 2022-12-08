In Photos: Aamir Khan, Kajol & Yuvraj Singh Arrive At 'Salaam Venky' Screening

Aamir Khan, Kajol, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh arrive at Salaam Venky's screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
The makers of Salaam Venky, starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of its theatrical release on 9 December. Actor Aamir Khan also has a cameo in the slice-of-life drama helmed by actor-director Revathi.
The cast and crew of the film arrived with their families at the film's screening. Actors Tanuja, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, Esha Deol, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh also attended the screening.
Here are some pictures from the screening.
Aamir Khan arrived in an uber denim-look at the film's screening.
Vishal Jethwa looked dapper in his black outfit at the film's screening.
Kajol chose a traditional look for her film's screening.
Veteran actor Tanuja and her daughter Tanishaa Mukerji also arrived at the film's screening.
Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta also arrived at Salaam Venky's screening.
Esha Deol made her appearance in a casual look at the screening.
Salaam Venky's director Revathi also arrived at the screening.
Actor Varun Sharma also attended the screening.
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh made his surprising entry at the film's sceening.
