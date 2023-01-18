In Photos: 7 Deadliest Plane Crashes in the History of Aviation

Minutes before landing on Sunday, 15 January, the Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed into a river gorge, close to the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. So far, 70 people have been confirmed dead by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).
(Photo: AP/PTI)
The Tenerife Airport Disaster is considered one of the deadliest plane crashes in the history of aviation. On March 27, 1977, two Boeing 747s collided on the runway at Tenerife Airport in the Canary Islands. 583 people died in this accident.
On August 12, 1985, a Japan Airlines flight 123 crashed into Mount Takamagahara near Mount Osutaka, killing a total of 520 people. The Boeing 747 aircraft was scheduled to land in Osaka an hour after the crash.
A simlar plane crash took place in India in 1996, when a Saudi Arabian Airlines Flight 763 flying from Delhi collided with Kazakhstan Flight 1907, mid-air above Charkhi Dadri in Haryana. All 349 people present in both the flights were killed in the accident.
On 3 March 1974, Turkish Airlines Flight 981 flying from Istanbul Yeşilköy Airport to London Heathrow Airport, crashed outside Paris into the Ermononville Forest killing a total of 346 people.
American Airlines 191 McDonnell Douglas DC-10 crashed in Chicago on May 25, 1979. The accident was caused by a fault in the left engine of the aircraft, due to which the engine fell from the aircraft during takeoff. The crash killed 273 people, making it the deadliest aviation accident in the United States at the time.
28 September 1992, PIA flight, an Airbus A300, took off from Karachi and was scheduled to land in Kathmandu, Nepal, when it crashed on a mountain at Bhattedanda killing a total of 167 people.
A Boeing 737 passenger plane carrying 132 people on board crashed in China on Monday, 21 March 2022, killing all passengers.
Minutes before landing on Sunday, 15 January, the Yeti Airlines ATR-72 aircraft with 68 passengers and four crew members on board, crashed into a river gorge, close to the Pokhara International Airport in Nepal. So far, 70 people have been confirmed dead by the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).
This has been termed Nepal's deadliest air crash since 1992. Who were the passengers of this ill-fated flight?
From USA to Japan, such plane crashes have happened in many countries around the world, in which many innocent people have lost their lives.
These are the seven deadliest plane crashes that have occurred in the history of aviation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)