Halle Berry, Carey Mulligan & Others Stun At Oscars' Red Carpet
Here's who wore what at the red carpet this year.
Celebrities at this year's Oscars red carpet.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter, Instagram)
After being delayed for months due to the pandemic, the 93rd Oscars were finally held at the Los Angeles: Union Station and Dolby Theatre. Unlike the Golden Globes, the Oscars was an in-person event, with celebrities showing up in their stylish best. While Halle Berry stunned in a lavender LaQuan Smith dress, Promising Young Woman actor Carrey Mulligan's golden Maison Valentino gown stood out.
Here are some of this year's red carpet looks:
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Halle Berry stunned in a lavender LaQuan Smith dress.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Laura Pausini chose an off-shoulder black gown.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Regina King stole the show in a Louis Vuitton dress.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Riz Ahmed rocked a black pantsuit.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Yuh-Jung Youn, who won won the Best Supporting Actress for Minari, at the red carpet. </p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Zendaya wore a yellow Maison Valentino Haute Couture gown.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Reese Witherspoon in a tulle dress.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Emerald Fennell wore a dress with floral prints.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>H.E.R wore a cobalt blue custom Dundas embellished hoodie cape jumpsuit.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Daniel Kaluuya wore a Bottega Veneta T-shirt, tuxedo and a statement neckpiece.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Amanda Seyfried, who was nominated in the supporting actress category, chose a bright red Armani Prive for the occasion.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Laura Dern in a dramatic black-and-white piece.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Vanessa Kirby in a Gucci gown with a dramatic train.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Chloe Zhao chose a simple dress for the occasion.</p></div><div class="paragraphs"><p>Carey Mulligan's Maison Valentino gold gown stood out at the red carpet. </p></div>