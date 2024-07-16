'Grateful': Kim Kardashian Visits ISCKON Temple After Attending Ambani Wedding

Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe Kardashian visited India to attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. They also toured the ISCKON temple with life coach Jay Shetty and his wife Radhi Devlukia-Shetty. The sisters wore long dresses and Indian dupattas, engaging with the temple priest before entering. Photos from their temple visit are now widely shared online.

Kim wrote, "Thank you @jayshetty and @radhidevlukia for this beautiful experience at the temple and having the opportunity to visit these small souls. I’m forever grateful."